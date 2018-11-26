SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Turns into a Cute Fanboy After Watching Son Heung-Min's Game!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Turns into a Cute Fanboy After Watching Son Heung-Min's Game!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.26 17:19 수정 2018.11.26 17:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Turns into a Cute Fanboy After Watching Son Heung-Mins Game!
Korean actor Park Seo Jun highly praised Son Heung-min, a Korean professional soccer player who scored an outstanding goal for his team last night―Tottenham Hotspur FC.

On November 25 KST, Son Heung-min scored his first solo goal of the season during 2018-19 English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London.

To celebrate his wonder-goal, Son Heung-min posted a picture of himself on his social media account and wrote, "What a night thank you for amazing support!"
Son Heung-MinLater on, Park Seo Jun left a comment on Son Heung-min's social media account, "You were everywhere, Heung Gil-dong. My monitor glowed, Heung Gil-dong."

This comment got more than 1,600 likes in just one hour and garnered a tremendous attention online since his analogy was not only cute but quite clever.
Park Seo JunHeung Gil-dong is a compound word of his name Heung-min and 'Hong Gil-dong', a character from a Korean novel 'Hong Gil-dong jeon' who strove to seek justice using his supernatural abilities.

It seems like the reason Park Seo Jun referred to him as 'Hong Gil-dong' was because the way Son Heung-min dominated the field that day was also quite extraordinary.
Park Seo Jun & Son HeungPreviously, Park Seo Jun dropped a picture of himself taken with Son Heung-min on his social media account and confessed that he is a huge fan of Son Heung-min.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun is currently busy filming his upcoming film 'The Divine Fury'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'bn_sj2013' 'hm_son7' Instagram, GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호