[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Turns into a Cute Fanboy After Watching Son Heung-Min's Game!

Korean actor Park Seo Jun highly praised Son Heung-min, a Korean professional soccer player who scored an outstanding goal for his team last night―Tottenham Hotspur FC.On November 25 KST, Son Heung-min scored his first solo goal of the season during 2018-19 English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London.To celebrate his wonder-goal, Son Heung-min posted a picture of himself on his social media account and wrote, "What a night thank you for amazing support!"Later on, Park Seo Jun left a comment on Son Heung-min's social media account, "You were everywhere, Heung Gil-dong. My monitor glowed, Heung Gil-dong."This comment got more than 1,600 likes in just one hour and garnered a tremendous attention online since his analogy was not only cute but quite clever.Heung Gil-dong is a compound word of his name Heung-min and 'Hong Gil-dong', a character from a Korean novel 'Hong Gil-dong jeon' who strove to seek justice using his supernatural abilities.It seems like the reason Park Seo Jun referred to him as 'Hong Gil-dong' was because the way Son Heung-min dominated the field that day was also quite extraordinary.Previously, Park Seo Jun dropped a picture of himself taken with Son Heung-min on his social media account and confessed that he is a huge fan of Son Heung-min.Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun is currently busy filming his upcoming film 'The Divine Fury'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'bn_sj2013' 'hm_son7' Instagram, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)