[SBS Star] Fans Scream as They See EXO SUHO's Adorable Behavior at the Airport

수호형아 먼저 내리길래 울오빠도 곧 내리나보다 하고 차에 포커스 맞추고 있는데 갑자기 뭐가 휙휙 움직이는 것이에요 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/6fGAoH1q7g — dani？ (@elfin_danika) 2018년 11월 19일

What SUHO from K-pop boy group EXO did at the airport is making fans fall for him even more.On November 19, EXO arrived at Incheon International Airport in a van.When fans saw the door of the van opening, they expected to see all members of EXO getting out.However, SUHO was the only one that got out, making fans curious.After stalling for a brief moment, SUHO suddenly proceeded to roll on the ground, then even did a forward flip.Then, SUHO made a big heart with his arms towards his fans.Afterwards, SUHO quickly hid himself back in the van in embarrassment.While SUHO was showing his acrobatic movements, CHANYEOL filmed him with his phone and other members watched him with a smile.Many guesses are that SUHO lost a game on the way to the airport.SUHO may have not enjoyed it as he thought he looked silly, but fans absolutely loved it.They commented, "Everyone has to see this cute rabbit roll!", "Ohhh I'm dying! SUHO is the cutest leader ever!", "Oh my goodness! My heart!", and so on.Meanwhile, EXO is busy promoting its fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' with the title track 'Tempo'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'elfin_danika' 'forever___ex0' 'MYEONSAFO' Twitter, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)