[SBS Star] TWICE DAHYUN Gets Criticized by a Japanese Politician Because of Her T-Shirt

One Japanese politician accused K-pop girl group TWICE's member DAHYUN of encouraging anti-Japan sentiments.On November 13, Japanese right-wing politician Onodera Masaru wrote on his social media account, "BTS couldn't make it to this year's NHK 'Kohaku Uta Gassen'. That's a good news, but I also have some bad news."He added, "I saw TWICE DAHYUN wearing a 'sexual slavery' T-shirt. The income from the sales of this T-shirts goes to an organization that supports Korea's 'sexual slavery' movement. However, NHK is planning on allowing this anti-Japan activist to make appearance at its event."It turns out that DAHYUN's T-shirt that caused a controversy was from a brand that supports the victims of sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II.Meanwhile, TWICE recently confirmed its appearance in NHK's year-end music festival 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' two years in a row, and was nominated as a recipient of Excellent Record Award at Japan Record Award which will be held on December 30.Also, TWICE is confirmed to throw its first Japan dome tour 'TWICE DOME TOUR 2019' (tentative title), holding concerts in three different cities for four times.