[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun to Hold Art Exhibition in Paris, France

Actress Koo Hye Sun continues to expand her career as a multi-talented artist.According to reports on November 14, Koo Hye Sun is currently holding an art exhibition called 'Koo Hye Sun Invitational Exhibition' in Paris, France.Under the title of '無 (null)', Koo Hye Sun showcases 25 never-before-seen art pieces, expressing the deep emotions through the combination of abstract lines and colors.Koo Hye Sun has been recognized for her talents in not only acting, but also in a variety of fields as a film director, writer, painter, and composer.She made her debut in the independent film industry as a film director in 2008, and also released a new-age album as a composer and a screenplay as a writer.Koo Hye Sun's Paris exhibition began on November 13, and will welcome visitors until November 16.(Credit= Partners Park, 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)