[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Moves the Group's Manager at His Wedding with a Pleasant Surprise!

K-pop girl group TWICE blessed its manager's marriage with the best wedding gift of all time.On November 10, the pictures and the video of TWICE's manager getting married garnered attention online.The reason that the footage from his wedding day went viral was because every single member of TWICE made appearance at his wedding.Previously, the manager notified his guests through his save the date card that TWICE also decided to come to the wedding and promised to congratulate the couple with a song.However, some fans thought that it would be hard for all the members to make appearance at the event since the group just made its comeback.But on his wedding day, all 9 members of TWICE showed up at the venue despite previous concerns and made the couple's wedding day more special.Whilst TWICE sang its latest title track 'YES or YES', a festive and romantic vibes filled the air.Also, when the groom kissed the bride on the cheek during TWICE's performance, all the guests and the members of TWICE burst into laugh.After the ceremony, TWICE took pictures with the couple and J.Y. Park and gave its manager genuine congratulations.Meanwhile, TWICE is currently busy promoting the group's 6th mini album 'YES or YES' released on November 5.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'JYPETWICE' Twitter, '조회수 1367만회' YouTube)(SBS Star)