SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Henry Finally Finds His New Management Agency in 7 Months!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Henry Finally Finds His New Management Agency in 7 Months!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.07 10:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Henry Finally Finds His New Management Agency in 7 Months!
Henry, formerly of K-pop boy group Super Junior's sub-unit Super Junior-M, has found his new management agency in about seven months.

On November 7, Monster Entertainment Group announced, "We are delighted to announce that Henry has become our first artist. We'll be giving him as much support as he needs."HenryBack in April, Henry's contract with SM Entertainment and its subsidiary company LABEL SJ had ended.

Without renewing his contract, Henry left SM Entertainment and LABEL SJ, and naturally, his departure from Super Junior-M was confirmed as well.HenryThen in July, Henry established his own agency 'Henry Lau's Personal Studio' especially to support his activities in China.

Four more months later, Henry has finally signed a contract with a new management agency in Korea.

Monster Entertainment Group reportedly has multiple North American and Chinese partnerships, which will help Henry to become a globally-leading multi-entertainer.HenryFor the last 10 years since his debut in April 2008, Henry has perfectly demonstrated his great talent and interest in music to the public.

Recently, Henry expanded his career into the field of acting by starring in a Chinese film 'Double World' and joining a Hollywood film 'A Dog's Journey'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'henryl89' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호