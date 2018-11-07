[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & Charlie Puth's Collaboration Stage Garners Worldwide Attention

This was fun. Thank you ？？ https://t.co/lXVkbRhZiT — charlie puth (@charlieputh) November 6, 2018

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth mesmerized the audience with an impeccable harmony.On November 6, JUNGKOOK and Charlie Puth filled the stage with Charlie Puth's beloved track 'We Don't Talk Anymore' at '2018 MGA' (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards).Both of them showed off their amazing voice and created a beautiful harmony as if they were trying to live up to their nickname―the king of live performance.After the stage, JUNGKOOK said, "None of this wouldn't have happened if I didn't do a cover of his song. He is one of my favorite artist. It was such an honor to sing with him."The stage must have meant a lot to JUNGKOOK because he has been doing a cover of pop songs including Charlie Puth's since 2013.Those covers were his way of expressing his affection to his fans, and through those methods, JUNGKOOK also tried to show a new side of him that he wasn't able to demonstrate through the tracks of BTS.After watching their epic collaboration, the fans commented, "They are both amazing.", "Until 'We Don't Talk Anymore', everything was perfect.", "The stage of the god of live performances.", and many more.But it looks like Korean fans were not the only one who was impressed by their joint stage.American entertainment website Hollywood Life wrote, "Charlie and Jungkook's vocals sounded absolutely incredible when they hit all the right high notes during the performance, and the crowd went absolutely wild."Elite Daily, another American entertainment website also added, "Let me tell you, this video of BTS and Charlie Puth's MGA Awards performance is going to blow your mind."Later on, Charlie Puth left a link on his social media account which contained the video of JUNGKOOK and him performing on stage and said, "This was fun. Thank you."Meanwhile, BTS won two grand awards at '2018 MGA' including Best Artist of the Year and Digital Album of the Year.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'charlieputh' Twitter)(SBS Star)