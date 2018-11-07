SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 Girl Group Members Who Successfully Turned into a Solo Artist!
[SBS Star] 4 Girl Group Members Who Successfully Turned into a Solo Artist!

작성 2018.11.07
There are four girl group members who surprised the public with a majestic metamorphosis.

To go out in a world all by oneself is not an easy thing to do, especially when you already succeeded in securing your position as a beloved girl group member.

But these four were brave enough to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves to a daunting but a whole new world.

Starting from lovely and cute look to sexy and hypnotizing tracks, they pulled off various concepts and walked us through the true meaning of chameleon.

1. SUNMI

SUNMI made her debut back in 2007 as a member of Wonder Girls and received a tremendous love thanks to the group's numerous hit songs; until she left the group in January 2010.
SUNMIThe reason behind her departure was that she wanted to focus on her education.
SUNMISUNMI made a long-awaited comeback as a solo artist with her track '24 hours' in August 2013, and she is passionately pursing her music career ever since―amusing the public with many tracks including 'Gashina' and 'Siren'.

2. Jessica
JessicaJessica made her debut in 2007 as a member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and stole the hearts of many as a girl group member for seven years.
JessicaBut after her departure from the group in 2014, Jessica has been keeping herself busy while getting her name out there as an entrepreneur and a creative director of her brand.

3. HyunA

HyunA also started out as a member of Wonder Girls but she had to leave the group because of health issues.
HyunAThen in 2009, she decided to get back on the field and returned as a member of another K-pop girl group 4MINUTE.
HyunAEven though 4MINUTE disbanded in June 2016, HyunA is still exploring the world of music as a solo artist.

4. CHUNGHA

CHUNGHA made her debut in 2016 as a member of a project girl group I.O.I.
CHUNGHAAfter she was chosen as one of the finalists of Mnet's audition program 'Produce 101', she and other 10 members strove to make an impression on the public even though they only had a year together as a project group.
CHUNGHAAfter I.O.I's official disbandment with its last concert in January 2017, CHUNGHA returned to the stage as a solo artist after five months with her first mini album 'Hands on Me'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Mnet, 'hyunah_aa' 'miyayeah' 'chungha_official' 'ioi_official_ig' 'jessica.syj'  Instagram, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
