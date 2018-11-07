SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 5 Foreign K-pop Group Members Who Write Korean Better Than Koreans
[SBS Star] 5 Foreign K-pop Group Members Who Write Korean Better Than Koreans

2018.11.07
As the Korean Wave is becoming a global phenomenon, it is not hard to find a K-pop group with non-Korean members.

These boys and girls have come all the way to Korea since the young age to achieve their dream of becoming K-pop stars.

Over the years of staying in Korea, they give it their best to master Korean in speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

Although it is not an easy task, some show such a great improvement to the point where they can even fool you into thinking that they are Koreans.

Today, we will take a look at non-Korean K-pop group members who not only are fluent in Korean, but also write Hangul (the Korean alphabet) like, or even better than Koreans.

1. BLACKPINK LISA from Thailand  
LISALISA2. GOT7 JACKSON from Hong Kong
JACKSONJACKSON3. Wanna One Lai Kuan Lin from Taiwan
Lai Kuan LinLai Kuan Lin4. TWICE SANA from Japan
SANASANA5. PRISTIN KYULKYUNG from China
KYULKYUNGKYULKYUNG(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment, 'jacksonwang852g7' 'twicetagram' 'pristin_official_' 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram, 'PLEDISPRISTIN' Facebook, 'MnetMcountdown' 'sbsmtvtheshow' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
