[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Surprises His Older Sister with the Cutest Present in the Whole World!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member G-DRAGON turned a maple leaf into a romantic gift.On November 2, G-DRAGON's sister Kwon Da Mi posted a picture on her social media account after paying a visit to her little brother who is currently serving for his country.Below the picture, she wrote, "You deserve to be loved. Nope. You are more than that. So sweet."Judging by her words, it seems like they, G-DRAGON and his sister, have quite a close relationship unlike any other siblings who fight or bicker from time to time.In other post, his sister wrote, "This guy. He is so romantic and adorable. Is there any guy who is like this but who is not related to me? He said that he had a present for me and gave me this. So sweet."The maple leaf, a cute present from G-DRAGON put a smile on everyone's faces.After seeing G-DRAGON's sweet gift, fans commented, "That is so not me and my sister.", "They look close.", "G-DRAGON is so lovely.", and many more.G-DRAGON enlisted in the military on February 27, and was placed into the ROK Army's 3rd infantry 'White Skull' division in Gangwon-do.Meanwhile, G-DRAGON is expected to be discharged from the duty in November 2019.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'damikwon' Instagram, Online community)(SBS Star)