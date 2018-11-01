[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids Sends a Message of Hope with 'I am YOU'

It looks like K-pop boy group Stray Kids finally found its true identity.On October 28 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Stray Kids showed a notable growth compared to its previous stages.Stray Kids' third mini album 'I am YOU' is the last piece of its trilogy including the two previous ones 'I am NOT' and 'I am WHO '.If its first and the second album mainly portrayed the group's journey to find its true identity, Stray Kids finally suggests an answer to the ultimate question, "Who are you?" in 'I am YOU'.The title track 'I am YOU' is a romantic hip-hop song that succeeded in finding the perfect balance between the members' sweet vocal and powerful rap.Also, as this track was written and composed by three of its members―BANG CHAN, CHANGBIN, and HAN (3RACHA), Stray Kids seemed more comfortable and happier on stage since the group was able to present the most natural, and yet better version of itself.Check out the video below and find out how Stray Kids found its true identity!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)