[SBS Star] JENNIE to Unveil Her Solo Song for the First Time at BLACKPINK Concert

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE will be showcasing her first-ever solo track for the first time during the group's concert next month.According to BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment on October 22, JENNIE's new song will be unveiled for the first time during BLACKPINK's upcoming Seoul concert on November 10 and 11.The agency stated, "JENNIE wanted her fans to be the first to hear her solo track, so we decided to reveal it during the concert. With not much time left until the concert, JENNIE is working hard on both group performances and her solo stage."YG Entertainment recently revealed that four members of BLACKPINK are currently preparing their solo releases, simultaneously.The agency's CEO Yang Hyun Suk revealed that ROSÉ will be the next member to release a solo track following JENNIE, and explained, "We will show that BLACKPINK's greatest strength is that all four members' individual talents are as strong as their teamwork."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold its first domestic concert 'BLACKPINK 2018 TOUR 'IN YOUR AREA' SEOUL X BC CARD' at KSPO DOME (Olympic Gymnastics Arena), Seoul.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)