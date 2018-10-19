[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Talks About Dancing for the First Time Since His Debut 11 Years Ago

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi spoke about dancing for the first time since his debut 11 years ago.On October 18, Lee Hong Gi held a press conference for his second solo album 'Do n Do' where he talked about the tracks on the album.While talking about the title track 'COOKIES', Lee Hong Gi mentioned dancing for the first time since his debut in 2007.Lee Hong Gi said, "I'll be dancing for the first time since my debut. I initially didn't have any plans to perform with this song when it was made, but I decided to add some choreography as I startedthinking about the concept."He continued, "It wasn't that my agency made me dance. The decision was made by me, because I believed this song needed some dance. After making the decision, I asked some talented dancersfor help."When asked about his dancing skills, Lee Hong Gi laughed then answered, "Well, I don't think I'm a bad dancer. I might look like I'm not giving my best effort in my dance on stage, but I am. I just like the halfhearted vibe of the dance."He added, "I hope no one will think that I'm not doing my best on stage. It just meant to look halfhearted."'COOKIES' is a future pop song featuring Jung Ilhoon from boy group BTOB, and you can catch a glimpse of Lee Hong Gi's dance below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE/FNC Entertainment, 'FNCEnt' YouTube)(SBS Star)