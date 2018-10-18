SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Renews Its Contract with Big Hit Entertainment!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Renews Its Contract with Big Hit Entertainment!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.18 10:55 수정 2018.10.18 10:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Renews Its Contract with Big Hit Entertainment!
BTS has decided to remain loyal to its current management agency Big Hit Entertainment by renewing its contract with them.

On October 18, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the contract with BTS has been extended for seven more years via email to employees and stockholders of the company.BTSThe members of BTS have spent years training under Big Hit Entertainment, and made debut in June 2013 under the company.

There is still about a year until the end of the contract between the two parties, but it seems their strong relationship as well as mutual trust have acted as two primary factors for them to settle down their contract issue in advance.BTSBehind BTS' current worldwide success, it is not an exaggeration to say that Big Hit Entertainment is playing a key role.

As BTS is the only group Big Hit Entertainment manages, they have been giving all their support to BTS in everything and anything needed for their music, and produced various online content in order to build a large fan base across the globe. BTSIn the email, Big Hit Entertainment said, "We believe top stars should receive the best kind of treatment. We have reached a mutual agreement to renew the contract after carefully discussing the matter with all seven members of BTS."

They continued, "At the moment, there are just over 100 people at the company working strictly for BTS. We will do our best to strength this team to provide the best support to BTS in the future."
BTSBTS also made a comment, "Bang Si-hyuk (the head of Big Hit Entertainment) has guided us through the path in our career and music. He has also taught us on how one should see the world. We respect him from the bottom of our hearts."

BTS added, "With the help of Big Hit Entertainment, we will keep working hard to show a better version of ourselves to our fans."

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to wrap up the European leg of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on October 20 in Paris, France, and will be heading to Japan in November to continue its tour.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호