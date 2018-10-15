SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DARA Pays a Visit to DAESUNG to Support Him in Person!
[SBS Star] DARA Pays a Visit to DAESUNG to Support Him in Person!

DARA, a former member of K-pop girl group 2NE1 and boy group BIGBANG's DAESUNG showed off their rock-solid friendship!

On October 15, DARA posted a picture on her social media account with a caption saying, "I've missed you so much, my little brother~ Private DAESUNG, looking manlier than ever! #AtLet'sWinFestival..Let's win!!"
Sandara Park & DAESUNGIn the picture, DARA is posing next to DAESUNG who is currently serving his mandatory duty.

It seems like military is treating him quite well since he looks even more dashing than before.
DAESUNGDAESUNGDAESUNG enlisted in the military seven months ago and was assigned to 'Let's Win' military base after completing his basic training.

He is expected to be discharged in November, 2019.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'daraxxi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
