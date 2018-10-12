SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Recovers & Begins Filming Her New Drama!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Recovers & Begins Filming Her New Drama!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.12 11:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Recovers & Begins Filming Her New Drama!
Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung was seen fully recovered and enjoying every moment of recording her new drama.

On October 11, an upcoming drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal translation) unveiled pictures taken of Kim Yoo Jung while she was busy filming the drama.

In the pictures, Kim Yoo Jung emits bright energy with her beautiful smile just like her real self. Kim Yoo Jung'Clean with Passion for Now' is a drama depicting a love story between the CEO of a cleaning company 'Jang Seon-kyul' (actor Yun Kyun Sang), who thinks cleanliness is the most important thing in life, and 'Gil Oh-sol' (Kim Yoo Jung) who gets a job at his company even though she is far from being a clean person.Kim Yoo JungBack in February, Kim Yoo Jung was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and announced that she will be taking a break from all activities.

At that time, 'Clean with Passion for Now' indefinitely postponed its production, and the production team stated that they will begin filming the drama once Kim Yoo Jung recovers.Kim Yoo JungAs Kim Yoo Jung only shows signs of her full recovery in the newly-released photos, fans have been excitedly leaving comments such as, "It's so great to have you back!", "You look amazing! But please take care of yourself well, okay?", "I can't wait to see the drama!", and so on.

Meanwhile, 'Clean with Passion for Now' is scheduled to be unveiled on November 26 on JTBC.

(Lee Narin, Credit= DRAMA HOUSE/Five Brothers)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호