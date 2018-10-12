[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Recovers & Begins Filming Her New Drama!

Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung was seen fully recovered and enjoying every moment of recording her new drama.On October 11, an upcoming drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal translation) unveiled pictures taken of Kim Yoo Jung while she was busy filming the drama.In the pictures, Kim Yoo Jung emits bright energy with her beautiful smile just like her real self.'Clean with Passion for Now' is a drama depicting a love story between the CEO of a cleaning company 'Jang Seon-kyul' (actor Yun Kyun Sang), who thinks cleanliness is the most important thing in life, and 'Gil Oh-sol' (Kim Yoo Jung) who gets a job at his company even though she is far from being a clean person.Back in February, Kim Yoo Jung was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and announced that she will be taking a break from all activities.At that time, 'Clean with Passion for Now' indefinitely postponed its production, and the production team stated that they will begin filming the drama once Kim Yoo Jung recovers.As Kim Yoo Jung only shows signs of her full recovery in the newly-released photos, fans have been excitedly leaving comments such as, "It's so great to have you back!", "You look amazing! But please take care of yourself well, okay?", "I can't wait to see the drama!", and so on.Meanwhile, 'Clean with Passion for Now' is scheduled to be unveiled on November 26 on JTBC.(Lee Narin, Credit= DRAMA HOUSE/Five Brothers)(SBS Star)