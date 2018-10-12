SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIXX N Shares That He Will Enlist in the Military Soon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIXX N Shares That He Will Enlist in the Military Soon

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.12 10:28 수정 2018.10.12 10:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIXX N Shares That He Will Enlist in the Military Soon
K-pop boy group VIXX's leader/actor N said he is slowly getting ready for his upcoming military enlistment.

On October 11, N sat down for a press interview upon the finale of his recent drama 'Familiar Wife'.
VIXX NBorn in 1990, N is expected to enlist in the military sometime soon.

N honestly shared his thoughts about it, saying, "I'm currently preparing for that. I don't think it's something that I should hide, and I'm quite confident about it."

He continued, "You know, I have to go anyways. I think having the experience of enlistment will definitely help me in a sense when it comes to acting. I will go when I need to go, and I will come back after I diligently finished all my duty."
VIXX NVIXX NAs a idol-actor, N also shared his passion for acting.

N shared, "I had a lot to present to my fans, as I spent about five years as a singer trainee. I really want to develop my acting skills step by step, in order to fully present my acting through various projects."

He said, "I wish I can play a character who is rather introvert and has deeper thoughts. I still lack in so many things to play big roles, so I always want to learn more. I want to be an actor whom people can watch my acting comfortably."

(Credit= 'RealVIXX' Facebook, 'achahakyeon' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호