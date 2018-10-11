SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo to Return in Two Years with a New Movie!
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo to Return in Two Years with a New Movie!

작성 2018.10.11
Korean actor Gong Yoo will be making an on-screen comeback in two years.

On October 11, an upcoming movie 'Seo Bok' (working title) confirmed that Gong Yoo has been cast as the lead of the movie.Gong Yoo'Seo Bok' is an action thriller movie about the first-ever human clone named 'Seo Bok' and a former intelligence agent 'Ki Heon' (Gong Yoo) becoming involved in dangerous situations.

'Seo Bok' will be directed by Lee Yong-joo, who directed a popular romance movie 'Architecture 101' in 2012.Gong YooWith this movie, Gong Yoo will be returning to on screen in about two years after tvN's popular drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.

At the moment, the production team is still busy casting actors/actresses for the movie, but it has been said that the filming is scheduled to begin in the beginning of next year.Gong YooA lot of eyes are already on 'Seo Bok' as they look forward to seeing Gong Yoo back on screen, and check out how this interesting story about the first-ever human clone will unravel.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Management SOOP)

(SBS Star) 
