[SBS Star] VIDEO: Samuel Impresses Everyone with Flawless Cover of SEVENTEEN 'CLAP'

K-pop artist Samuel flawlessly covered boy group SEVENTEEN's hit track 'CLAP'.On October 9 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Samuel covered 'CLAP'.'CLAP' is a catchy pop-rock track with upbeat and clap-infused beats that create exciting vibes throughout the song.While Samuel performed 'CLAP', the audience endlessly screamed and clapped seeing his incredible performance.If you are CARAT (the name of SEVENTEEN's fan club) or a hardcore K-pop fan, you will know that SEVENTEEN is a group made of 13 members.Despite being by himself, Samuel did not make the audience feel like there is something missing; he managed to completely fill the stage with his powerful dance moves.Perhaps, it is because Samuel has trained with SEVENTEEN under PLEDIS Entertainment in the past, but he seemed almost like one of SEVENTEEN members during the performance.Check out Samuel's version of 'CLAP' which he pulled off extremely well!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)