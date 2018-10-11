SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Samuel Impresses Everyone with Flawless Cover of SEVENTEEN 'CLAP'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Samuel Impresses Everyone with Flawless Cover of SEVENTEEN 'CLAP'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.11 16:34 수정 2018.10.11 16:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Samuel Impresses Everyone with Flawless Cover of SEVENTEEN CLAP
K-pop artist Samuel flawlessly covered boy group SEVENTEEN's hit track 'CLAP'.

On October 9 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Samuel covered 'CLAP'.Samuel'CLAP' is a catchy pop-rock track with upbeat and clap-infused beats that create exciting vibes throughout the song.

While Samuel performed 'CLAP', the audience endlessly screamed and clapped seeing his incredible performance.SamuelIf you are CARAT (the name of SEVENTEEN's fan club) or a hardcore K-pop fan, you will know that SEVENTEEN is a group made of 13 members.

Despite being by himself, Samuel did not make the audience feel like there is something missing; he managed to completely fill the stage with his powerful dance moves.SamuelPerhaps, it is because Samuel has trained with SEVENTEEN under PLEDIS Entertainment in the past, but he seemed almost like one of SEVENTEEN members during the performance.

Check out Samuel's version of 'CLAP' which he pulled off extremely well!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호