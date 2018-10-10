SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 Wants to Sing You a Sweet 'Lullaby'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 Wants to Sing You a Sweet 'Lullaby'!

작성 2018.10.10
If there is one serenade that could turn a definite no to a yes, it would have to be K-pop boy group GOT7's 'Lullaby'.

On October 7 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GOT7 stole everyone's heart within just three and a half minutes with 'Lullaby'.
GOT7GOT7's title track 'Lullaby' of its third full album 'Present : YOU' is an urban deep song full of synth sounds which add a whole new dynamics to the track.
GOT7The way the melody hits the listeners' ears is so beautiful that makes them desperately want to travel in time, so they could re-experience the privilege of hearing the song for the first time.
GOT7There is no other word than magnificent to describe the impeccable harmony between the members' sweet voice and the choreography, since every bit of the track satisfies all the listeners' acoustic and aesthetic needs.
GOT7Whilst pretending to be at the receiving end of such a romantic serenade, it makes the public want to be on the side of love for eternity.

If you are feeling down and need a spoonful of sugar to cheer you up, help yourself with GOT7's 'Lullaby'!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
