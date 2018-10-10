[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shatters His Fans' Heart During Concert with His Recent Heel Injury

YO JUNGKOOK CRIED :(( at London show because he injured himself and he said this wouldn’t happen again and then he cried ？ U DID AMAZING SWEETIE #btsinlondon #O2Arena #BTSLoveYourselfWorldTour pic.twitter.com/gTVpAtLzsS — ？？ (@reii__ey) 2018년 10월 10일

K-pop boy group BTS member JUNGKOOK expressed his strong will to not let any of his injuries get in the way of his performance.On October 10, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment posted an announcement on BTS' official fan club page that notifies JUNGKOOK's physical condition and the changes in the upcoming concert at the O2 Arena, London.Due to his heel injury, JUNGKOOK had no choice but to sing while sitting down since he was not capable of pulling off any of the choreography during concert.JUNGKOOK eventually burst into tears at the end of the concert even though he impressed the fans with his impeccable singing skills throughout the performance.It looked like the thought of him letting all the hard work and efforts go to waste and letting his fans down devastated him and made his eyes welled up with tears.Whilst wrapping up the concert in London, JUNGKOOK said, "I was actually going to say something in English today, but because of the unexpected incident that happened recently, I think it would be better for me to speak in Korean to best describe my feelings."He added, "I've been looking forward to this concert since forever, and you guys made my night... After what I've gone through today, I can assure you that I will not make the same mistake again."After JUNGKOOK shared his feelings, he sobbed even harder since fans kept shouting, "It's okay" over and over again to cheer him up.Meanwhile, BTS will head to Netherlands, the second location of its 'LOVE YOURSELF' European tour, for its another concert on October 13.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'reii__ey' 'kpopdilemma' 'bIacksvgar' 'Bangtansoyanda7' Twitter)(SBS Star)