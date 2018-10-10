SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shatters His Fans' Heart During Concert with His Recent Heel Injury
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shatters His Fans' Heart During Concert with His Recent Heel Injury

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.10 10:50 수정 2018.10.10 10:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shatters His Fans Heart During Concert with His Recent Heel Injury
K-pop boy group BTS member JUNGKOOK expressed his strong will to not let any of his injuries get in the way of his performance.

On October 10, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment posted an announcement on BTS' official fan club page that notifies JUNGKOOK's physical condition and the changes in the upcoming concert at the O2 Arena, London.

Due to his heel injury, JUNGKOOK had no choice but to sing while sitting down since he was not capable of pulling off any of the choreography during concert.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK eventually burst into tears at the end of the concert even though he impressed the fans with his impeccable singing skills throughout the performance.

It looked like the thought of him letting all the hard work and efforts go to waste and letting his fans down devastated him and made his eyes welled up with tears.
 
Whilst wrapping up the concert in London, JUNGKOOK said, "I was actually going to say something in English today, but because of the unexpected incident that happened recently, I think it would be better for me to speak in Korean to best describe my feelings."
JUNGKOOKHe added, "I've been looking forward to this concert since forever, and you guys made my night... After what I've gone through today, I can assure you that I will not make the same mistake again."

After JUNGKOOK shared his feelings, he sobbed even harder since fans kept shouting, "It's okay" over and over again to cheer him up.
JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS will head to Netherlands, the second location of its 'LOVE YOURSELF' European tour, for its another concert on October 13.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'reii__ey' 'kpopdilemma' 'bIacksvgar' 'Bangtansoyanda7' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호