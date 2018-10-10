SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG·SEUNGRI·DAESUNG Perform 'FANTASTIC BABY' Together!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG·SEUNGRI·DAESUNG Perform 'FANTASTIC BABY' Together!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.10 10:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG·SEUNGRI·DAESUNG Perform FANTASTIC BABY Together!
Three members of K-pop boy group BIGBANG―TAEYANG, SEUNGRI, and DAESUNG performed for the first time in a while.

On October 9, SBS 'Han Bam' aired an episode showing TAEYANG, SEUNGRI, and DAESUNG meeting and performing together at '2018 Ground Force Festival with ROKA'.

While DAESUNG and TAEYANG were on stage, SEUNGRI joined them for a special stage for the audience.

When SEUNGRI came up on stage, he said, "By being with you two, it takes me back to the old times. We are all vocals of the group, you know. I remember when we used to sing some sentimental tracks together."BIGBANGTo show their agreement, TAEYANG and DAESUNG nodded, then SEUNGRI asked them a question about their military life.

He asked, "Are there tips on how to enjoy the life as a soldier?"

Somewhat soullessly, DAESUNG responded, "It is great being in the military. It's comforting."

TAEYANG added, "You will be able to experience something that you have never experienced in your life before."BIGBANGBIGBANGAfter listening to them, SEUNGRI jokingly commented, "Okay. Wow, I feel like I'm losing my energy just by hearing to that."
 
Then, they energetically performed one of BIGBANG's greatest hits 'FANTASTIC BABY' for the first time in over seven months since TAEYANG and DAESUNG's enlistment in March.

The three stars completely dominated the stage from the start until the end of the performance, and TAEYANG and DAESUNG showed that they still have not lost their swag.
 

Currently, SEUNGRI is the only member of BIGBANG who is not serving the national mandatory duty.

He recently revealed that he is planning to begin serving his mandatory duty in the beginning of next year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호