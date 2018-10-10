SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Sends Coffee Truck to Actress Go Sunghee
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Sends Coffee Truck to Actress Go Sunghee

작성 2018.10.10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Sends Coffee Truck to Actress Go Sunghee
Actor Lee Jong Suk showed his support to actress Go Sunghee with a coffee truck delivery.

On October 9, Go Sunghee posted photos of herself in front of a coffee truck on her social media account.

It seems like Lee Jong Suk sent a coffee truck to the filming site of her ongoing SBS drama 'Ms Ma, Nemesis'.
Go SungheeThe truck includes witty banners that read, "Sunghee, let's drink coffee instead of soju today!", and "Please take good care of our Sunghee! She's Kind!".

Go Sunghee expressed her thanks to Lee Jong Suk in the caption, "I was feeling sick all day but then... Thank you. I feel much better and so excited."
Go SungheeShe also tagged Lee Jong Suk's social media account and added a hashtag, "I won't forget your kindness."
While You Were SleepingLee Jong Suk and Go Sunghee previously co-starred in 2017 SBS drama 'While You Were Sleeping'.

(Credit= 'krnangel621' 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
