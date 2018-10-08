[SBS Star] Male Fans Are Jealous of HeeChul for His Close Friendship with Female Celebrities

Do you think men and women can be 'just friends'?Even if everyone in this world shakes their head as in firm "No.", there is one person who will completely go against the world and that is HeeChul from K-pop boy group Super Junior.Due to his outgoing and fun personality, HeeChul is known to have many celebrity friends.HeeChul especially makes many male fans jealous as he boasts a close friendship with a number of members of girl groups.Shall we take a look at who some of his close female celebrities are together?Taeyeon once said, "I don't tend to have many friends who I feel extremely close to, but HeeChul cares for me a lot. That's why our friendship is so tight."HeeChul also said, "I love Taeyeon to bits. She's someone so important to me that I would instantly try to save her if I see her drowning."Seolhyun and HeeChul actually belong to a group called 'shin-kim-chi' which another AOA's member Jimin and comedienne Kim Shin-young also belong to.They frequently go on a trip together and support each other by going to each other's concerts.Although they are over 15-year-old different in their age, they extremely close.They enjoy posting pictures of themselves on their social media account.HANI and HeeChul are known to look alike, but they are also great friends who are always there for each other.Previously, HANI revealed, "HeeChul means a lot to me. When I was going through a really tough time, HeeChul helped me a lot."Sulli and HeeChul became close as they are both under SM Entertainment.They even texts each other in the middle of the night, which is something only close friends do.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kimheenim' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)