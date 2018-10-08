SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Wants to Become Friends with This NCT Member
[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Wants to Become Friends with This NCT Member

작성 2018.10.08 16:11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Wants to Become Friends with This NCT Member
K-pop boy group GOT7's member JACKSON named another boy group NCT's member LUCAS as the idol he wants to get close with.

On recent episode of Pikicast's online variety show 'After Mom Goes to Sleep' (literal title), seven members of GOT7 made appearance as guests.
GOT7During the show, the members had to talk quietly while carrying out various missions and answering to a number of interview questions.
GOT7When JB asked JACKSON, "JACKSON, you are good at making new friends. Which idol do you want to be friends?"
GOT7JACKSON whispered after a moment of thought, "NCT's LUCAS, Everyone, I want to get closer to NCT's LUCAS."
GOT7Both JACKSON and LUCAS are from Hong Kong, and they have 5-year age gap.

Meanwhile, GOT7 is currently busy promoting its third full album 'Present : YOU' with the title track 'Lullaby'.

(Credit= Pikicast After Mom Goes to Sleep, 'nct' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
