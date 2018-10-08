SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO LAY's Fans to Get Him a Living Whale as a Birthday Present
[SBS Star] EXO LAY's Fans to Get Him a Living Whale as a Birthday Present

K-pop boy group EXO member LAY's fans got him a real whale, within a day after he said that he wishes to have one.

On October 5, LAY attended 'The 23rd Busan International Film Festival' for his film 'The Island'.

During a Q&A session for the movie, LAY shared behind stories about the movie and talked about a whale that appears in the movie.

LAY said, "There was a whale in the movie, and it was massive. I really hope I could have one for myself too."
 
With that being said, LAY's fans prepared an unprecedented present to celebrate their favorite star's birthday on October 7.
EXO LAYThanks to the fans' efforts, a humpback whale was being adopted under the name 'LAY Zhang' through the 'World Wildlife Fund'―an international non-governmental organization in wildlife conservation and endangered species.
EXO LAYMeanwhile, LAY will be making his solo debut in the U.S. market with his solo album 'NAMANANA' on October 19.

Check out the music video of 'Give Me A Chance', the title track of his upcoming album.
 

(Credit= Weibo, 'baekzzu_' Twitter, 'SMTOWN' YouTube, SM Entertainment)  

(SBS Star) 
