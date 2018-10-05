[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Becomes the Highest Charting K-pop Artist on Billboard 'Artist 100'

K-pop boy group EXO's BAEKHYUN set a new record on Billboard's 'Artist 100' chart with his latest solo track.According to Billboard on October 4, BAEKHYUN debuted on 'Artist 100' chart at #84 with his solo track 'YOUNG' featuring hip-hop artist Loco.The chart measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption―blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction and provides a weekly ranking of artist popularity.With this result, BAEKHYUN officially became the highest charting solo K-pop artist on 'Artist 100'.Previously, PSY entered the chart as #88 in 2015, the first-ever K-pop artist to do so, while boy group BTS' J-HOPE landed at #91 in March 2018.The collaboration track 'YOUNG' also ranked at #4 on Billboard's 'World Digital Song Sales' chart as well as #1 on iTunes' single chart in 12 different countries.You can watch 'YOUNG' music video below.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)