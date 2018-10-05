[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN & JUNGKOOK Expose Each Other's Abs During Concert

K-pop boy group BTS' JIMIN and JUNGKOOK exposed each other's abs in front of fans.On October 3 (local time), BTS successfully held its second Chicago concert at United Center, downtown Chicago.While passionately singing and dancing around the stage, JUNGKOOK delighted thousands of ARMYs at the concert venue by exposing JIMIN's abs.JIMIN did not hesitate to show his perfect abs, and brightly smiled to the fans' cheer.Later on, JIMIN did the cutest revenge to JUNGKOOK by lifting JUNGKOOK's T-shirt with the help of V.Thanks to the members' mischievous revenge, JUNGKOOK's well-built abs were completely exposed, letting the fans to scream even louder.Meanwhile, BTS heads to Europe to continue its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter, 'A.R.M.Y [K] BLINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)