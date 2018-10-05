SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Gets Surrounded by Fans in Cuba While Filming Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Gets Surrounded by Fans in Cuba While Filming Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.05 10:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Gets Surrounded by Fans in Cuba While Filming Drama
Korean actor Park Bo Gum proved that he is overly popular even in Cuba.

Recently, Cuban K-drama fans shared pictures of Park Bo Gum in Havana, Cuba where he is currently busy filming his upcoming drama 'Boyfriend' with actress Song Hye Kyo.

The pictures seem to show the actor taking a break from the filming, but he is kind enough to pose for photos with fans who came to see him.Park Bo GumAfter seeing Park Bo Gum at the filming site, some fans shared their experience online.

One fan wrote, "I got to see Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo filming different scenes, and also how they interacted with the staff. What made my day even more special was that after almost about three hours watching them film, I was able to greet Park Bo Gum and he politely greeted me back. I will never forget everything that happened that day."Park Bo GumAnother fan wrote, "When Park Bo Gum walked right in front of me, time stopped and I stopped breathing. I really wanted to know what he looked like in person, and he is so cute. It was the best day of my life."

A fan who went to the filming site with her mother wrote, "He waved at me and my mom with a smile when he was sitting down at his resting place. He is just like a character from a novel; he is thin with a very beautiful face. Seeing him in person gave us great satisfaction."Park Bo Gum'Boyfriend' is a romance drama portraying a sad but beautiful love story between a wealthy divorced single woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo) and ordinary man working multiple part-time jobs named 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (Park Bo Gum) after unexpectedly meeting each other one day.

The expected airdate of 'Boyfriend' is some time in November.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'CubaAmaKorea' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호