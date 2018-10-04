SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bom to Make Cameo Appearance on SEUNGRI's YG Sitcom
작성 2018.10.04 16:23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bom to Make Cameo Appearance on SEUNGRIs YG Sitcom
Park Bom, formerly of K-pop girl group 2NE1, will make a guest appearance on 'YG Future Strategy Office'.

According to Netflix Korea on October 4, Park Bom recently filmed an episode of its upcoming sitcom 'YG Future Strategy Office' with boy group BIGBANG's SEUNGRI.
Park BomA source stated, "Park Bom already finished filming, and she is one of the many special guests that will be featured on the program."

The reason behind her special guest appearance is her ties with YG Entertainment as she debuted as a member of 2NE1 under the agency.
SEUNGRI'YG Strategy Office' is a sitcom which illustrates SEUNGRI's attempt to save YG Entertainment from crisis after being relegated to the future strategy office.

The program unveils its first episode on October 5.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'newharoobompark' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
