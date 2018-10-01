[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shows He Is Still Madly in Love with His Wife Koo Hye Sun

Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyeon showed that his love for his wife actress Koo Hye Sun still has not changed.On September 30 episode of tvN's variety show 'New Journey to the West 5', the cast members were seen having some Korean barbecue together at a restaurant before starting their new journey.As MINO from K-pop boy group WINNER was wearing a Bayern Munich football shirt, other cast members entertainers Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun made a comment on it.However, MINO said, "I don't know much about football. I just wore it because it looks cool."They said, "Bayern Munich is a German sports club based in Munich. It is the most successful football club in Germany. The club plays in the Bundesliga. Do you know Bundesliga?"MINO gave a predictable answer, "What is Bundesliga?"Ahn Jae Hyeon who was just sitting beside him, also said, "I have no idea what that is either."Then, the producer Na Young-seok asked Ahn Jae Hyeon, "What are you interested in then?"With no delay, Ahn Jae Hyeon responded, "Me? My wife." which made all guys around the table cringe.With a bright smile, Ahn Jae Hyeon suddenly started waving at a camera in front of him and said, "Hey, babe!"Upon watching this scene, many people have been making similar comments, such as "His love for Koo Hye Sun just seem to never end!", "Where can I find a husband like Ahn Jae Hyeon?", "He's the sweetest husband on this planet!", and so on.Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun met during the shooting of KBS' drama 'Blood' in 2015, and married each other on May 21, 2016.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram, tvN New Journey to the West 5)(SBS Star)