SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shows He Is Still Madly in Love with His Wife Koo Hye Sun
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shows He Is Still Madly in Love with His Wife Koo Hye Sun

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.01 17:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shows He Is Still Madly in Love with His Wife Koo Hye Sun
Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyeon showed that his love for his wife actress Koo Hye Sun still has not changed.

On September 30 episode of tvN's variety show 'New Journey to the West 5', the cast members were seen having some Korean barbecue together at a restaurant before starting their new journey.

As MINO from K-pop boy group WINNER was wearing a Bayern Munich football shirt, other cast members entertainers Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun made a comment on it. New Journey to the West 5However, MINO said, "I don't know much about football. I just wore it because it looks cool."

They said, "Bayern Munich is a German sports club based in Munich. It is the most successful football club in Germany. The club plays in the Bundesliga. Do you know Bundesliga?"

MINO gave a predictable answer, "What is Bundesliga?"

Ahn Jae Hyeon who was just sitting beside him, also said, "I have no idea what that is either."New Journey to the West 5Then, the producer Na Young-seok asked Ahn Jae Hyeon, "What are you interested in then?"

With no delay, Ahn Jae Hyeon responded, "Me? My wife." which made all guys around the table cringe.

With a bright smile, Ahn Jae Hyeon suddenly started waving at a camera in front of him and said, "Hey, babe!"New Journey to the West 5New Journey to the West 5Upon watching this scene, many people have been making similar comments, such as "His love for Koo Hye Sun just seem to never end!", "Where can I find a husband like Ahn Jae Hyeon?", "He's the sweetest husband on this planet!", and so on.

Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun met during the shooting of KBS' drama 'Blood' in 2015, and married each other on May 21, 2016.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram, tvN New Journey to the West 5)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호