[SBS Star] Hong Jin Young Cries as Her Performance Gets Discontinued Due to Safety Issue

Korean trot singer Hong Jin Young turned tearful as she felt bad about not being able to continue performing due to a safety issue.Recently, Hong Jin Young was invited to perform at one local event which took place in Seocho-gu, Seoul.On this day, Hong Jin Young performed two songs before the person in charge came up on stage and began speaking to the audience.With a serious tone of voice, he said, "It's really chaotic at the venue right now. You must maintain the order. Otherwise, Hong Jin Young won't be able to continue performing."He added while telling the audience what to do, "Two people have been injured already. We'll give you some time to sort the situation out first. If it remains unchanged, We'll have to end the event here."After some time, the host Cho Young-gu said, "The event organizers have decided to discontinue the event. The venue is still as chaotic as before, they said. They are worried that more people will get hurt. I'm sorry about this."Hong Jin Young commented, "I've performed at a lot of events in the past, but this is my first time experiencing anything like it. I honestly don't know how to react to this. I'm so sorry I won't able to perform all the songs that I prepared for you today."After she spoke a few words, she began tearing up and wiped her tears, as she felt bad.Before leaving the stage, she apologized once again, "I'm so sorry. I hope I'll be able to perform for you again in the future."(Lee Narin, Credit= 'z a m' YouTube)(SBS Star)