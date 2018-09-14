[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Wants to Be Your 'KeePer' Forever!

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ promised fans it will always be on their side to take care of them well.On September 12 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', THE BOYZ boosted up the audience's mood with two cheerful songs 'KeePer' and 'Right Here'.Both tracks are from 'THE SPHERE', the group's first single album released on September 5.First, THE BOYZ made its fans scream in joy by performing 'KeePer' for the first time since its release.'KeePer' was produced by Park Kyung from another boy group Block B, and it was released as a special track in July filled with bright sounds that make the listeners happy.In the lyrics, THE BOYZ members say they want to always be around the girl they like to protect her from everything, but are too shy to confess their feelings to her.After 'KeePer', THE BOYZ performed the title track 'Right Here'.'Right Here' is also an upbeat track, but it definitely gives out different type of vibes from 'KeePer'.This electropop track that gives plenty of room for THE BOYZ to boast its incredible dance moves.You must get ready, because THE BOYZ is fully prepared to amaze you with its performance above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)