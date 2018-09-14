SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HYOLYN to Throw Her First Solo Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] HYOLYN to Throw Her First Solo Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.14 18:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HYOLYN to Throw Her First Solo Concert
HYOLYN will go on an unforgettable date with her fans this November.

On September 14, HYOLYN's management agency Bridge announced that HYOLYN will hold her first solo concert 'True' on November 10 at YES24 Live Hall, Seoul.

According to her agency, HYOLYN plans to share her story of how her departure from SISTAR shaped the next chapter of her life.
HYOLYNHYOLYN became one of the most beloved K-pop artists after her debut as a member of girl group SISTAR in 2010.

Last year, she left her management agency STARSHIP Entertainment following the group's disbandment and established her own agency―Bridge.
HYOLYNAfter becoming the boss of her own company, HYOLYN also participated in the OST of KBS2 drama 'Black Knight', MBC drama 'Money Flower', and released the track 'One And Only You' with GOT7.

Also, she released three single tracks in a row this year as part of her trilogy project 'SET UP TIME', proving the fact that she truly is a chameleon who makes every genre looks good on her.
HYOLYNThe upcoming concert 'True' could be a valuable opportunity for the fans since HYOLYN will not only perform her own tracks but also cover other pop songs for the audience.

The tickets will be available at YES24 on September 19 at 8PM KST. 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'xhyolynx' Instagram, Bridge)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호