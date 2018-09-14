[SBS Star] HYOLYN to Throw Her First Solo Concert

HYOLYN will go on an unforgettable date with her fans this November.On September 14, HYOLYN's management agency Bridge announced that HYOLYN will hold her first solo concert 'True' on November 10 at YES24 Live Hall, Seoul.According to her agency, HYOLYN plans to share her story of how her departure from SISTAR shaped the next chapter of her life.HYOLYN became one of the most beloved K-pop artists after her debut as a member of girl group SISTAR in 2010.Last year, she left her management agency STARSHIP Entertainment following the group's disbandment and established her own agency―Bridge.After becoming the boss of her own company, HYOLYN also participated in the OST of KBS2 drama 'Black Knight', MBC drama 'Money Flower', and released the track 'One And Only You' with GOT7.Also, she released three single tracks in a row this year as part of her trilogy project 'SET UP TIME', proving the fact that she truly is a chameleon who makes every genre looks good on her.The upcoming concert 'True' could be a valuable opportunity for the fans since HYOLYN will not only perform her own tracks but also cover other pop songs for the audience.The tickets will be available at YES24 on September 19 at 8PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'xhyolynx' Instagram, Bridge)(SBS Star)