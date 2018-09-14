SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Korean Fans Express Concerns over BTS Collaborating with AKB48 Producer
The majority of Korean ARMY (BTS' fandom) are expressing their concerns over the group working with a Japanese music producer.

Earlier on September 13, it was reported that Japanese music producer Akimoto Yasushi is writing the lyrics of BTS' new Japanese title track 'Bird'.

Akimoto Yasushi is a renowned producer in J-pop industry, who produced the popular Japanese girl group system AKB48.
Bang Shi-hyuk, Akimoto YasushiHowever, many Korean fans are against Akimoto Yasushi as he is known to be a "right-winger" who perceived as an exponent anti-Korea figure.

In the past, he was in the center of controversy by using the Rising Sun flag―the symbol of Japanese imperialism―for the AKB48's performances.
BTS ARMY BoycottAs it was reported that BTS' producer Bang Shi-hyuk made a direct request to Akimoto Yasushi for the special collaboration, fans are asking for Big Hit Entertainment's official feedback.

The fans are temporarily halting their support for BTS until the agency provides a proper statement regarding the issue.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS' new Japanese single is scheduled to be released on November 7.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
