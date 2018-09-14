[SBS Star] VIDEO: LONGGUO Brings Us an Emotional Song to Listen to

LONGGUO, formerly of K-pop project boy group JBJ, has brought us a sad love song.On September 11 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', LONGGUO performed his first solo track 'Friday n Night'.'Friday n Night' is the title track of LONGGUO's solo debut mini album of the same name released on August 29.The song is a ballad track full of sentimental melodies with lyrics illustrating the feelings of a guy who deeply misses his ex-lover.When the song begins playing, you will instantly agree that it is the perfect kind of song to listen to when you are feeling all emotional.This performance makes you even sadder with the sound of live instruments and LONGGUO's sorrowful expression.Can you feel LONGGUO's pain in his heart?(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)