SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Expresses His Wish to Work with EXO D.O. Again
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Expresses His Wish to Work with EXO D.O. Again

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.12 16:40 수정 2018.09.12 16:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Expresses His Wish to Work with EXO D.O. Again
Actor Zo In Sung showed the unchanging friendship with K-pop boy group EXO's member/actor D.O.

On September 11, Zo In Sung went on an online live broadcast to talk about his upcoming film 'THE GREAT BATTLE'.
Zo In SungDuring the broadcast, Zo In Sung mentioned D.O.―as they developed a close friendship after joining the cast together for 2014 drama 'It's Okay, That's Love'.
Zo In Sung, D.O.Zo In Sung said, "I actually met him(D.O.) earlier today, and he is doing very well," and jokingly added, "Do I have to make a call to Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name) to receive more hearts?"
Zo In Sung, D.O.Then Zo In Sung shared that he wants to work with D.O. again for a different project.

He continued, "If I get the chance to work with him again, then I think it will be great for us to play siblings or like a thriller film where Kyung-soo is the villain."
Zo In SungMeanwhile, Zo In Sung's new movie 'THE GREAT BATTLE' is set to hit theaters on September 19.

(Credit= NAVER V LIVE, SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호