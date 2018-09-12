SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: B.A.P Him Chan Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Harassment
K-pop boy group B.A.P's member Him Chan has been involved in a sexual harassment scandal.
B.A.P Him Chan Han BamAccording to SBS 'Han Bam' on September 11, Namyangju Police Station is currently investigating Him Chan for being accused of sexually harassing a woman in her 20s.

The woman accused Him Chan of sexually harassing her while they were on a vacation together with their acquaintances.
B.A.P Him Chan Han BamAlthough the woman claims that the physical contact was by force, Him Chan denied all the accusations, stating that the incident was consensual based on the mutual good feelings of each other.

The police stated, "As the two parties claim contradictory things, we are still in the process of investigating the case. We are unable to disclose more information."

B.A.P's management agency TS Entertainment has also released an official statement regarding the issue, stating that Him Chan will faithfully follow the investigation process.
B.A.P Him Chan Han BamMeanwhile, B.A.P has recently realigned as a 5-member group, following Bang Yong Guk's departure on August 23.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
