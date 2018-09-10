SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Falls in Love with His Baby Niece
K-pop boy group U-KNOW Yunho was seen visiting his younger sister's house in Gwangju to see his niece.

On September 9 episode of MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone', U-KNOW Yunho met his 50-day old niece Eun-chae for the first time.U-KNOW YunhoUpon seeing his niece, U-KNOW Yunho's eyes started filling with love, and he could not take his eyes off her.

As it was U-KNOW Yunho's first time taking care of a baby, he looked slightly nervous.

However, he still managed to feed her, put her to sleep, and change her diaper.U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW YunhoAt U-KNOW Yunho's sister's house, the family also spent some time looking through some childhood photos of the singer when he was young as well.U-KNOW YunhoWhile looking at the photos, his sister mentioned how Eun-chae looks much like U-KNOW Yunho when he was a baby.

As soon as U-KNOW Yunho's sister made this remark, Eun-chae started crying in U-KNOW Yunho's arms, and the singer had to tell her, "No, never mind. We don't look alike.", which made everybody laugh.U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW Yunho surely had a memorable day with his sister's family on this day.

Meanwhile, U-KNOW Yunho's group TVXQ! is scheduled to kick off a Japanese concert tour '東方神起 LIVE TOUR 2018 ~TOMORROW~' on September 26.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC I Live Alone)

(SBS Star) 
