[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Falls in Love with His Baby Niece

K-pop boy group U-KNOW Yunho was seen visiting his younger sister's house in Gwangju to see his niece.On September 9 episode of MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone', U-KNOW Yunho met his 50-day old niece Eun-chae for the first time.Upon seeing his niece, U-KNOW Yunho's eyes started filling with love, and he could not take his eyes off her.As it was U-KNOW Yunho's first time taking care of a baby, he looked slightly nervous.However, he still managed to feed her, put her to sleep, and change her diaper.At U-KNOW Yunho's sister's house, the family also spent some time looking through some childhood photos of the singer when he was young as well.While looking at the photos, his sister mentioned how Eun-chae looks much like U-KNOW Yunho when he was a baby.As soon as U-KNOW Yunho's sister made this remark, Eun-chae started crying in U-KNOW Yunho's arms, and the singer had to tell her, "No, never mind. We don't look alike.", which made everybody laugh.U-KNOW Yunho surely had a memorable day with his sister's family on this day.Meanwhile, U-KNOW Yunho's group TVXQ! is scheduled to kick off a Japanese concert tour '東方神起 LIVE TOUR 2018 ~TOMORROW~' on September 26.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC I Live Alone)(SBS Star)