[SBS Star] E'DAWN Speaks for the First Time After Admitting His Relationship with HyunA

K-pop boy group PENTAGON's member E'DAWN opened up his feelings for the first time after making a 2-year romantic relationship official with solo K-pop artist HyunA.On September 7, E'DAWN shared a heartfelt message to his fans on the group's fansite.In the letter, E'DAWN wrote, "Hi, everyone, this is E'DAWN. I feel so bad to be writing to you after such a long time. I really wanted to explain everything to you at the fan club event, but I couldn't make it to the event. I'm so sorry."He continued, "Before all that, I asked our members' opinion about the decision that I was about to make. I wasn't sure what was right or wrong. I was actually quite scared to make the final decision, but I wanted to be honest with you. I continued not wanting to lie to you even after that happened."E'DAWN added, "I know I promised that I would meet you and perform for you soon, but I'm sorry that I've broken that promise. I'm just happy that I'm able to become part of PENTAGON's upcoming promotion with a new mini album with songs that I have produced."Lastly, he said, "I had about a month solely to myself. During that period, I worried that I might have hurt your feelings, and spent a lot of time thinking about you. I don't know when it will be, but please take good care of yourself until the next time we see each other. I'm sorry. I miss you. Thank you."Previously in the beginning of August, E'DAWN and HyunA admitted that they have been in a relationship for two years.Soon after, PENTAGON's management agency CUBE Entertainment announced that E'DAWN's activities will temporarily be put on hold without explaining the reason.At that time, fans speculated whether if it had to do with the fact that he admitted his relationship with HyunA when their agency initially told the media that they were not dating.Meanwhile, PENTAGON is scheduled to release its seventh mini album on September 10 without E'DAWN and one other member YANAN.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, 'pentagon.unitedcube' Facebook)(SBS Star)