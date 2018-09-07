SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] E'DAWN Speaks for the First Time After Admitting His Relationship with HyunA
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] E'DAWN Speaks for the First Time After Admitting His Relationship with HyunA

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.07 11:42 수정 2018.09.07 11:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EDAWN Speaks for the First Time After Admitting His Relationship with HyunA
K-pop boy group PENTAGON's member E'DAWN opened up his feelings for the first time after making a 2-year romantic relationship official with solo K-pop artist HyunA.

On September 7, E'DAWN shared a heartfelt message to his fans on the group's fansite.

In the letter, E'DAWN wrote, "Hi, everyone, this is E'DAWN. I feel so bad to be writing to you after such a long time. I really wanted to explain everything to you at the fan club event, but I couldn't make it to the event. I'm so sorry."E'DAWNHe continued, "Before all that, I asked our members' opinion about the decision that I was about to make. I wasn't sure what was right or wrong. I was actually quite scared to make the final decision, but I wanted to be honest with you. I continued not wanting to lie to you even after that happened."E'DAWNE'DAWN added, "I know I promised that I would meet you and perform for you soon, but I'm sorry that I've broken that promise. I'm just happy that I'm able to become part of PENTAGON's upcoming promotion with a new mini album with songs that I have produced."

Lastly, he said, "I had about a month solely to myself. During that period, I worried that I might have hurt your feelings, and spent a lot of time thinking about you. I don't know when it will be, but please take good care of yourself until the next time we see each other. I'm sorry. I miss you. Thank you."E'DAWNPreviously in the beginning of August, E'DAWN and HyunA admitted that they have been in a relationship for two years.

▶ [SBS Star] HyunA & E'DAWN Admit They Are in Relationship for 2 YearsE'DAWN and HyunASoon after, PENTAGON's management agency CUBE Entertainment announced that E'DAWN's activities will temporarily be put on hold without explaining the reason.

At that time, fans speculated whether if it had to do with the fact that he admitted his relationship with HyunA when their agency initially told the media that they were not dating.

▶ [SBS Star] PENTAGON E'DAWN & YANAN Take a Temporary Break from All Activities

Meanwhile, PENTAGON is scheduled to release its seventh mini album on September 10 without E'DAWN and one other member YANAN.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, 'pentagon.unitedcube' Facebook)  

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호