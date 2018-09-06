SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM's Dreamy Comeback with 'We Go Up'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM's Dreamy Comeback with 'We Go Up'!

작성 2018.09.06
K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM is finally back with another cheerful concept.

On September 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', NCT DREAM filled the stage with its boyish, youthful charms.
NCT DREAM The ShowOn this day, NCT DREAM performed to 'We Go Up', which is the title track of the group's new album of the same name.
NCT DREAM The ShowThe song is full of retro vibes with catchy hip-hop beats that definitely highlight the members' energetic performance.
NCT DREAM The ShowSadly, this song is the very last one for MARK promoting as a member of NCT DREAM, as he is expected to graduate from the unit this year.

Check out NCT DREAM's 'We Go Up' stage below!
 

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
