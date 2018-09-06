SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Almost Gets Injured at Airport Due to Fans Not Keeping Order
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Almost Gets Injured at Airport Due to Fans Not Keeping Order

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.06 13:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Almost Gets Injured at Airport Due to Fans Not Keeping Order
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL asked his fans to keep order after almost getting injured at an airport.

On September 5, CHANYEOL shared a message and picture of his ripped slippers on his social media account.CHANYEOLIn the message, CHANYEOL wrote, "To all fans who come to see me at airports, I kindly ask you to behave in an orderly manner. Please know that airports are not only used by us; they are also used by many other people. Today, my slippers got ripped at an airport, but someone's toe may have gotten seriously injured instead."

He went on, "Security guards repeatedly said not to push forward, but the situation remained just as chaotic. Although it's a relief that no one got injured, I thought I should write this to prevent similar situations occurring in the future. Please maintain order in public places like airports. I always appreciate your love and support, and I'll become a person who can give that back." CHANYEOLCHANYEOL flew to Shanghai to attend a fashion show on September 4, and he landed back at Incheon International Airport in the late evening of September 5.

Meanwhile, CHANYEOL and another EXO's member SEHUN are planning to release their first collaboration track 'We Young' on September 14.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'real__pcy' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호