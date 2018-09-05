[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Mentions Great Looks Run in His Family

Korean actor Zo In Sung mentioned that great looks run in his family.On September 5 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Zo In Sung joined the talk as a guest along with three other actors Bae Seong Woo, Park Byung Eun, and Nam Joo Hyuk.During the talk, a text message delivered to the host Kim Tae Kyun which said, "I live in the same area as Zo In Sung, but I never see him around. Instead, I always see Zo In Sung's dad walking his dog."After reading this text message aloud, the host Kim Tae Kyun commented, "But how did this person even recognize Zo In Sung's father?"Zo In Sung answered, "My father and I look quite alike. But actually, I inherited more features from my mother's side of the family.", confirming that both his mother and father are good-looking just like him.Back in 2016, when Zo In Sung guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cinetown', a fellow soldier of the actor sent in a text message that said, "When I was in the military with Zo In Sung, I saw his grandfather on his mother's side. He was unbelievably good-looking."Zo In Sung responded, "My height and a lot of other features come from my mom's side of the family. My grandfather is very handsome, indeed."Bae Seong Woo, who was the host of the show at that time said, "You can't leave your younger brothers out when it comes to good looks though."With confidence, Zo In Sung asserted, "Yes, but they are not as good-looking as I am. No younger brothers can beat the oldest brother."Meanwhile, Zo In Sung looks forward to unveiling his historical blockbuster film 'THE GREAT BATTLE' on September 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, Cinetown)(SBS Star)