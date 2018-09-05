[SBS Star] f(x) Welcomes 9th Debut Anniversary & Amber Shares Feelings

f(x) celebrated the group's 9th debut anniversary today.On September 5 2009, SM Entertainment's girl group f(x) made its debut and garnered many people's attention with unique concepts of the group.In order to congratulate the special day with fans, f(x)'s Amber posted a photo of all four members and left a sweet note.She wrote, "9 YEARS! Love and miss these girls. Thank MeU (f(x)'s fan club) for always being amazing!She continued, "Always know the girls and I are always doing our best for you guys and we always know you guys doing the same. Never give up! Love you!"Meanwhile, f(x)'s last promotion as a group was in 2015, and the members are currently carrying out their individual promotional activities.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'ajol_llama' Instagram, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)