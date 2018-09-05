SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] f(x) Welcomes 9th Debut Anniversary & Amber Shares Feelings
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] f(x) Welcomes 9th Debut Anniversary & Amber Shares Feelings

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.05 16:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] f(x) Welcomes 9th Debut Anniversary & Amber Shares Feelings
f(x) celebrated the group's 9th debut anniversary today.

On September 5 2009, SM Entertainment's girl group f(x) made its debut and garnered many people's attention with unique concepts of the group.
f(x)In order to congratulate the special day with fans, f(x)'s Amber posted a photo of all four members and left a sweet note.

She wrote, "9 YEARS! Love and miss these girls. Thank MeU (f(x)'s fan club) for always being amazing!
f(x)She continued, "Always know the girls and I are always doing our best for you guys and we always know you guys doing the same. Never give up! Love you!"
f(x)Meanwhile, f(x)'s last promotion as a group was in 2015, and the members are currently carrying out their individual promotional activities.
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'ajol_llama' Instagram, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호