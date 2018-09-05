SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Surprised Seohyun with a Coffee Truck!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Surprised Seohyun with a Coffee Truck!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.05 14:30 수정 2018.09.05 14:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Surprised Seohyun with a Coffee Truck!
It seems like the special bond of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is still going strong.
Seohyun & HyoyeonOn September 5, Seohyun posted a few pictures and wrote on her social media account, "I burst into tears the minute I saw you. You guys always have been my rock. Thank you for comforting me while I was down. I can't even describe how grateful I am. I'm delighted and thankful that I was able to get all the love and attention from you guys as the youngest one in the group. You know that I love you, right?"
 

In the post, there was a picture of a coffee truck that was given by Girls' Generation members for Seohyun who is currently starring in MBC drama 'Time'.

In other photos, Hyoyeon who visited the filming site on behalf of other members is shaking hands with Seohyun with a big smile on her face.
Seohyun & HyoyeonIt looks like their friendship is more than solid.

Seohyun continuously expressed her affection for the members, "Even though we are apart right now, I'll always love you and be there for you unnies! Thank you for coming here despite your hectic schedule. You rock. You guys always rock. My unnies are awesome."
Seohyun & HyoyeonMeanwhile, Seohyun is playing the role of 'Seol Ji-hyun' in 'Time', and Hyoyeon will return to the stage as the group's new sub-unit Oh!GG with Taeyeon, Sunny, Yuri and Yoona on September 5.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호