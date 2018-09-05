[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Surprised Seohyun with a Coffee Truck!

It seems like the special bond of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is still going strong.On September 5, Seohyun posted a few pictures and wrote on her social media account, "I burst into tears the minute I saw you. You guys always have been my rock. Thank you for comforting me while I was down. I can't even describe how grateful I am. I'm delighted and thankful that I was able to get all the love and attention from you guys as the youngest one in the group. You know that I love you, right?"In the post, there was a picture of a coffee truck that was given by Girls' Generation members for Seohyun who is currently starring in MBC drama 'Time'.In other photos, Hyoyeon who visited the filming site on behalf of other members is shaking hands with Seohyun with a big smile on her face.It looks like their friendship is more than solid.Seohyun continuously expressed her affection for the members, "Even though we are apart right now, I'll always love you and be there for you unnies! Thank you for coming here despite your hectic schedule. You rock. You guys always rock. My unnies are awesome."Meanwhile, Seohyun is playing the role of 'Seol Ji-hyun' in 'Time', and Hyoyeon will return to the stage as the group's new sub-unit Oh!GG with Taeyeon, Sunny, Yuri and Yoona on September 5.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)