SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Melts Your Heart with Boyish Curly Hair
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Melts Your Heart with Boyish Curly Hair

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.31 15:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Melts Your Heart with Boyish Curly Hair
Korean actor Song Joong Ki showed his boyish charm in long curly hair.

On August 31, a magazine 'Esquire' released some pictures from Song Joong Ki's recent photo shoot taken for its September issue.Song Joong KiIn the photos, Song Joong Ki is seen to have grown hair for his next project, contrary to his masculine military hair cut shown for his last drama 'Descendants of the Sun'.
Song Joong KiSong Joong KiSong Joong Ki's long curly hair made him look much younger than his real age and brought out different attraction from his previous mature image.

His tousled long hair and profound eyes gazing the camera gave a mystical effect on his appearance.
Song Joong KiSong Joong Ki's sharpened nose and jawline make people astonished with his soft charisma.
Song Joong KiMeanwhile, Song Joong Ki has confirmed to join tvN's upcoming drama 'The Chronicle of Asdal' (literal title) alongside actress Kim Ji Won and actor Jang Dong Gun.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'esquire.korea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호