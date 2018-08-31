[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Melts Your Heart with Boyish Curly Hair

Korean actor Song Joong Ki showed his boyish charm in long curly hair.On August 31, a magazine 'Esquire' released some pictures from Song Joong Ki's recent photo shoot taken for its September issue.In the photos, Song Joong Ki is seen to have grown hair for his next project, contrary to his masculine military hair cut shown for his last drama 'Descendants of the Sun'.Song Joong Ki's long curly hair made him look much younger than his real age and brought out different attraction from his previous mature image.His tousled long hair and profound eyes gazing the camera gave a mystical effect on his appearance.Song Joong Ki's sharpened nose and jawline make people astonished with his soft charisma.Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki has confirmed to join tvN's upcoming drama 'The Chronicle of Asdal' (literal title) alongside actress Kim Ji Won and actor Jang Dong Gun.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'esquire.korea' Instagram)(SBS Star)