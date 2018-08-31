[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Members Reveal Why They Cried So Much at Their Concert

The members of K-pop boy group iKON revealed the reason behind their tears that they showed during the group's recent concert.On August 30 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park So-hyun's Love Game', all seven members of iKON made a guest appearance.During the talk, iKON was asked, "When is the most memorable and happiest moment of your life?"B.I answered, "We held a concert in Korea for the first time in two and a half years, and it was so much fun. The chilly weather made us feel slightly down on that day, but the concert made us feel great again."He added, "I teared up at the concert, as it had been long since we held one in Korea. It was also because I thought of the tough time that we went through to come this far."SONG said, "It was our first concert in Korea in a long time. So, I wrote down the things that I wanted to say to our fans in a letter. When I was reading it, I couldn't handle my emotions that I began to tear up. You may be surprised to hear this, but DK actually cried as well."DK explained, "I couldn't stop myself from crying after seeing older members cry. I tried to hold back the tears, but I failed in the end."Previously on August 18, iKON's concert 'iKON 2018 CONTINUE TOUR IN SEOUL' took place at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.At the end of the concert, iKON members broke fans' hearts by helplessly crying while thanking their fans.Meanwhile, iKON is scheduled to perform at the closing ceremony of the 'Asian Games 2018 Jakarta Palembang' on September 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'U&I 4ever' YouTube, SBS POWER FM Park So-hyun's Love Game)(SBS Star)