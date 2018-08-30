[SBS Star] EXO LAY & NCT 127 to Join Michael Jackson Tribute Project

K-pop boy group EXO's member LAY and all NCT 127 members will be collaborating with American singer Jason Derulo for the King of Pop tribute project.Recently, 769 Entertainment announced that there will be four singles released over a 10-month period as homages to Michael Jackson.The first track and video, 'Let's Shut Up and Dance', will feature LAY, NCT 127, and Jason Derulo, which is a song co-written by Jason Derulo, Ant Clemons, and Bong Bytheway.Not only that, but they are also scheduled to appear in a music video produced by famous music video director Dave Meyers.This tribute project is spearheaded by former MJJ Music president Jerry Greenberg, now the chairman of 769 Entertainment.Jerry Greenberg said, "Our hope is that through this special project, we can all come together in these challenging times and celebrate him, and to continue to keep his legacy alive for generations to come."He added, "Jackson was all about diversity and inclusion bringing us all together through his artistry."The inclusion of globally sensational K-Pop artists in the project can be regarded as a response to this sentiment.At the moment, an official release date of the first track has not yet been confirmed.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'jasonderulo' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)