[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Turns into a Sports Boy with Perfect Body Proportions

Korean actor Park Seo Jun showed off his boyish charm in the recent photo shoot with an outdoor fashion brand.On August 27, pictures of Park Seo Jun taken for the promotion of a fashion brand's newly launched autumn look were released online.In the pictures, Park Seo Jun is wearing sporty outfits and brings out completely different charms with his dandy and gentle image in black suits.Park Seo Jun perfectly pulls of various hair styles and different kinds of casual outfits that will definitely be on-trend this fall thanks to his flawless fitting.Park Seo Jun wearing a navy sweatsuit highlights his young-looking appearance with his hair down and astonishingly well-shaped body.In the pictures wearing sporty outerwear of vivid color, Park Seo Jun makes fans' hearts race fast with his smile and tall height.The viewers could not hide their smiles to see how Park Seo Jun can pull off such various concepts with his own charms.Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun recently has begun shooting his upcoming film 'The Divine Fury' with actor Woo Do Hwan.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'jillstuartsport' Facebook)(SBS Star)