[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Announces the Launch of Its Brand-new Unit 'Oh!GG'

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation has unveiled its new subunit.On August 27, Girls' Generation's management agency SM Entertainment announced the launch of Girls' Generation-Oh!GG.The members of Oh!GG are Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri and Yoona of Girls' Generation―that are still under SM Entertainment.Oh!GG will reportedly showcase two new songs, the title track 'Lil' Touch' and 'Fermata'.The new single is set to be released on September 5 at 6PM KST on various music streaming websites worldwide.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)